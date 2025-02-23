02/23/2025



Is called Arthur Chatto And he is giving much to talk about without being proposed. Grandson of Princess Margarita, does not have any role in the British royal family, but nevertheless Each of his movements fascinates his thousands of followerswho have Marine as an entire aspirational reference despite their discreet behavior and not even have an Instagram public account.

He celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday, February 5 and The networks turned to congratulations and sighs. Also the publications of the heart. «Sexier, safer, more committed, Prince Guillermo now embodies more than ever the image of the blue prince. But there is another member of the British Royal Family who also attracts attention without ever having taken the Crown of San Eduardo, ”said the French publication ‘Point de Vue’ when referring to the fibrous nephew of Isabel II.

In the absence of crown, Arthur Chatto reigns on social networkswhere his thousands of fans fight for being the first to capture the image of Princess Margarita’s grandson. Like that in which it appears in a gym raising weights while showing arms that look like those of Popeye. «Hot Body», They say. And from there up.

Although it is not to him who highlights the press in great family events, Each of its rare appearances is widely documented in the network. Internet users are excited about this boy, generator of dozens of fans pages, sites that approach the 10,000 subscribers that comment on their muscular and sweaty sports sessions in which a perfectly sculpted body is seen, or its photographs with a military uniform.









Coach and Marine

After studying in Eton, like Princes Guillermo and Harry, and then at the University of Edinburgh, the young man initiated a brief career as a sports coach. It was in 2021 when he finally joined the Royal Marinesbecoming the first member of the British royal family to join this prestigious military body.

As a young man of his time, Arthur Chatto opened his own Instagram account at the time. His adventures and photographs of himself in full training managed to attract no less than 140,000 subscribers. Its page was basically a record of all impressive physical feats that this boy had achieved. “A brilliant race in the Pentland hills, on the outskirts of Edinburgh,” he published in September 2020 along with his photo by moisturizing after the race. “The perfect way to escape from the city for a few hours: go outdoors and get fit!”

In another Instagram post a month later, he explained his occupation: «I am a personal level 3 coach specialized in strength and resistance training with a military approach. I was lucky to compete in rowing for the United Kingdom this summer! This gave me a lot of experience in my own training and in the team to complete the challenging challenge. I have discovered that physical training is an essential cornerstone for improve my own mental health And I want to share it with others ».

Goodbye Instagram, Hello fans

In August 2021, Chatto joined the Royal Marines and informed the queen of her intention to train and become an official. A royalty member told ‘The Sun’ about his decision: «Arthur Chatto has been accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines. He told the queen everything and she is happy and proud. Prince Eduardo has been great support. Arthur has even entered Balmoral’s nature with his entire team and has been camping while preparing for command training. The officer’s training in this year’s promotion has begun directly and is very excited.

But one day, those fans suffered the unpleasant surprise to discover that Princess Margarita’s grandson had made the sudden decision to disappear from social networks. The reaction was swift. If Muhammad did not go to the mountain, the mountain had to go to Muhammad. In such a way that His legion of followers decided to open their own fans pages With exclusive content of Arthur Chatto. Now it is the famous fans accounts that have decided to resume their legacy exactly where the Marine left it, sharing photos and videos of the lovely grandson of Isabel II, the only King of their hearts.