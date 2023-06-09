Arthur C. Brooks (Spokane, Washington, 59 years old) is not a happy man. For this reason, he says, he has made happiness his field of study: at the age of 31, this social scientist left his career as a horn soloist to start a doctorate in public policy analysis, and now he teaches lessons on happiness and leadership in one of the the most prestigious business schools in the world: Harvard Business School (HBS). columnist in The Atlantic and best-selling author, Brooks directed the American Enterprise Institute, the leading think tank for the Republican Party, for 11 years. The American sociologist, who is married to a Catalan woman and who has just become a grandfather, receives EL PAÍS —in perfect Spanish— before giving a talk at IE University in Madrid.

Ask. The philosopher Julián Marías said that happiness is “the necessary impossible”. What is happiness for Arthur Brooks?

Answer. When I ask my students about it on the first day of class, they tell me it’s a feeling. They are wrong: if you are looking for a feeling, you will experience continuous frustration. Happiness is not a destination, but rather a direction, a project. All that is worthwhile in life is a project, it is not a thing that you have. Also, on this path you have to go against the current, against the world and nature. It only wants two things for us: to survive and to pass on the genetic material. It doesn’t matter if we are happy or not. And if you pay attention, like the hippiesto the mantra of “if it feels good do it” (if it suits you, do it), you will end up destroying your life. You have to go against the current of the economy, culture and especially mother nature…

Q.And what are the keys to that project?

R.Invest in four habits: faith or philosophy —a way of gaining perspective, so that you are not always focused on yourself—, family, friendship, and then work. The latter only has to have two characteristics, which are neither money, power nor fame: the success you have earned, that is, the idea of ​​generating value with your efforts and letting people know that you are doing it well; and service to others. This goes for any job.

Arthur C. Brooks, at the IE University facilities in Madrid in May. Jaime Villanueva

Q.Tuition for a Master of Business Administration at HBS is about $74,000 per year (more than 68,000 euros). As a teacher he teaches classes to people who, if not already rich, are going to make a lot of money. How do you approach with them the relationship between money and happiness?

R.The median salary after leaving HBS is $200,000. My class is the most popular because my students know that everything they have done for years is not going to make them happy. Some think: “If I have success, money, pleasure and fame, I will reach happiness.” It’s a mistake. I tell them that there is nothing wrong with money, but that they have to understand its relationship with happiness: money does not increase happiness, it decreases unhappiness. And, furthermore, only to a fairly low point, around $100,000. After that number, it doesn’t matter how much money you have.

Q.So is reducing unhappiness different than increasing happiness?

R.Happiness and unhappiness are not opposite, they occur in different parts of the brain. When we think that we are having a good day, it means that the mixture of these two sets is positive. There are four things you can do with money: spend it on things, have more time, buy experiences, or donate it. Nature says that you want to have more things, but this will never make you happy. However, if you invest it in your family and your friends it will increase your happiness. And if you give it philanthropically, too. The secret, in the end, is love.

Arthur C. Brooks, at the IE University facilities in Madrid in May. Jaime Villanueva

Q.We live in times of stress and anxiety, especially in the workplace. In the United States, the process called the Great Resignation has been forced. What can companies do to remedy it?

R.The Great Resignation does not exist, not even in the United States, it is a total fiction. The problem of burnout [síndrome del trabajador quemado] It’s not the companies, it’s a cultural problem: companies can do practically nothing with the four pillars of happiness. In the United States and throughout the world there is less and less faith, not just traditional as I have [Brooks es católico practicante]but less spirituality. There are many young people who say: “I am not religious, but I am spiritual”, and it is neither one nor the other. In addition, the family is less and less important. The problem of loneliness is catastrophic. Companies only have room in the pillar of work, helping the employee have a purpose, but they cannot do anything for their faith or for their family. The problem is cultural, not economic.

Q.If the problem is cultural, what cultural differences do you see between the United States and Spain?

R.In the United States people work more, it is the culture of the immigrant. Spain is one more country of leisure. In the United States you meet a person and the first question is: what do you do? Here it is: where are you going on vacation? It is a window to the Spanish soul. When I’m here I’m much more relaxed. I would love to live here, but my wife doesn’t want to [risas].

Q.On many occasions, labor discontent has to do with the fact that workers do not feel fulfilled by their work. What advice would you give young people who are going to enter the job market?

R.Normally when you go to a graduation, the speaker always says that “find the job you love and you won’t work for the rest of your life”. It’s lousy advice. You will never find a job that is always fun. The second piece of advice they give you is “save the world”, which you will never get. What you have to do is find something interesting, that sometimes it won’t be fun, and it won’t always have a world impact either, but it will always be your thing. The most interesting thing for you is your vocation if you can make a living from it.

