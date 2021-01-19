The comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been going on for more than a decade. Almost all the individual awards have been distributed for 13 years. Beyond the eternal rivalry, a good relationship was always seen between them on the court. Brazilian Arthur Melo is one of the footballers who had the luxury of playing with the Argentine and the Portuguese.

For this reason, it was up to the former Barcelona and today Juventus to answer a couple of obligatory questions: CR7 or the Flea? How are they in the locker room?

“Everyone has their own way of showing their leadership. Leo manifests it with gestures, no matter how much it may not seem like it. Many people think not, but in the field he shows it when he receives the ball, with that thirst to score, with the desire to win the game, “the former Porto Alegre Gremio started.

Arthur in action with Juve. (Francesco Mazzitello / LaPresse)

And he continued: “While Cris is a boy who expresses himself more with his arms, words, and obviously, when he catches the ball, he wants to score, etc. In the dressing room he is very participative. He has some people with whom they have more affinity. He gets along with everyone in the locker room. Talk to everyone. But perhaps the language makes it easier. I’m not a friend of going home for coffee, but we have a good relationship. “

When he had to choose between the Pulga and CR7, it was a bit complicated. “It’s hard. In a match, one scores five goals and the other also. They are both good leaders. But I choose Cristiano, because we are playing together “declared the flyer on the Desimpedidos channel in Brazil.

Arthur Melo arrived at Barcelona from Gremio on July 9, 2018 in exchange for 31 million euros plus 9 in variables. In the Spanish club he was only two years where he got: a League and a Spanish Super Cup. On June 29, 2020 he arrived at Juve for 72 million euros plus 10 in variables and has not yet raised any trophies with Vecchia Signora.