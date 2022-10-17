Joint wear can lead to inflammation, cartilage breakdown and development ofosteoarthritis, or more simply osteoarthritis. Scientists from UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to combat this painful pathology.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal PLOS One.

Here is the new potential therapy to combat osteoarthritis

Biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi Ra Chang, Ph.D., describe a specific protein that manages activities within chondrocytes, a critical cell type that keeps cartilage healthy in our joints. people age and stress their joints, their chondrocytes begin to fail.

The UF Scripps research team found that activating a specific in these cells called RORβ (beta) could restore more factors needed for smooth joints to healthier levels, helping to control inflammation. Activating RORβ could therefore present a new strategy useful for preventing or delaying the development of degenerative joint osteoarthritis, said Griffin, professor of molecular medicine and scientific director of UF Scripps Biomedical Research.

“People need an osteoarthritis drug that addresses the root cause of cartilage damage and depletion as there are currently no disease-modifying drugs for what is the # 1 cause of disability. 1 in the United States, ”Griffin said. “While our work is in the early stages, our study suggests that the nuclear RORβ receptor could present a new therapeutic target to protect cartilage damage and possibly activate cartilage regeneration”

RORβ, short for “retinoic acid receptor-related orphan beta,” is a type of protein called a nuclear receptor. In our cells, genes change between periods of activity and inactivity. When nuclear receptors bind to DNA, this activates the cellular process of transcribing genes into proteins. RORβ has been linked to the development of the eye’s retina during fetal growth and can affect circadian rhythms by controlling clock genes. But its role in maintaining cartilage health was unclear.

Griffin has been studying the causes of bone disease for many years. He focused on RORβ for several reasons. While few studies have focused on this receptor, some have shown a correlation between receptor activity and bone loss. So he and Chang decided to understand him better. Change engineered cell lines to allow for studies.

“To our surprise, the gene program upregulated by the increased RORβ activity was supportive of chondrocyte formation, anti-inflammatory and protective against cartilage degradation,” added Chang.

Griffin said the team has initiated further studies due to the huge need for osteoarthritis solutions. In the United States, approximately 32 million people are living with this painful condition: “This study suggests that RORβ could be an attractive therapeutic target. However, there is a lot more we need to unveil, ”Griffin said. “In particular, we want to understand more about the mechanism by which RORβ affects chondrocytes and attenuates the inflammatory signals that lead to the destruction of cartilage.”

Professor Hassan Zmerly, co-head of the Orthopedics Unit of San Pier Damiano Hospital in Faenza. Prof. Zmerly is an expert in osteoarthritis and has over 15,000 arthroscopic and prosthetic knee, hip and shoulder surgeries to his credit, said: “The appearance of osteoarthritis is mainly due to degenerative phenomena related age and trauma, especially among athletes. More rarely, constitutional factors can also contribute ”.

“Arthrosis it is a progressive condition that affects all structures of the joint: bone, cartilage, menisci, ligaments, synovial membrane. The main culprit, however, is the cartilage, an elastic connective tissue that absorbs load, allows fluid movement of the joints and prevents rubbing between the bones.

The severity of osteoarthritis therefore depends on the depth and extent of the lesions to the cartilage: in the most advanced stage, it is completely worn out and the bones come to touch each other, as can be evidenced by radiographic examination “.

“The treatment of osteoarthritis is initially based on conservative treatments, which prevent the disease from worsening through lifestyle changes: losing weight, limiting stress on the joints, avoiding sports with joint overload are all recommended measures, to which they can be added anti-inflammatory drugs, supplements, physiotherapy and re-education cycles, footwear and special insoles in case of limb deviations “.

‘In the more advanced stages, can be performed infiltrations of hyaluronic acid, which acts as a lubricant, or in some cases cortisone infiltrations for very pronounced inflammations. At the present time there are no definitive cures, but conservative treatments and infiltrations grant the patient an interval of well-being, improve the quality of life, reduce symptoms and slow down the deterioration “.

“If the conservative treatment does not give the desired results, we pass to the surgical approach. In the case of the knee, if osteoarthritis is mild and the MRI has shown a degenerative lesion of the meniscus, an intervention of joint cleaning to remove unstable fragments of the meniscus. In selected patients this approach gives good results and improves symptoms for years ”.

“In the young people and sportsmen, for localized lesions, a technique used for over twenty years for fibrocartilage regeneration can be used. Thanks to small holes made in the subchondral bone, the components of the bone marrow escape into the joint, form a “supercoagulum” and bring useful substances to form a fibrocartilage tissue that helps to improve symptoms “.

” For limited injuries can be performed small Osteochondral grafts: a fragment of cartilage and bone is taken from areas of the knee not subject to load and transplanted into the lesion. The same technique can be performed with collagen-based synthetic grafts “.

“The evolution of these interventions has led to the autologous transplantation of mesenchymal stem cells, ie cells capable of differentiating into cartilage and bone. Although there is currently no proven scientific evidence of efficacy, the first results are promising: in selected patients, the transplantation of mesenchymal cells has shown a lubricating and anti-inflammatory effect, to which the regeneration of injured tissues could be added “.

“In patients with severe joint degeneration, an artificial prosthesis is implanted. Every year over 200,000 knee, hip and shoulder prosthesis operations are performed in Italy, and the technology of the prosthesis has evolved a lot in the last twenty years, both from the point of view of design and of the materials used, today more innovative, resistant, long-lasting and hypoallergenic. L‘the privileged approach is the least invasive one and only the injured parts are replaced “.

“Only in very serious cases and in the presence of other risk factors, such as obesity, are more extensive prostheses used to ensure their tightness and functionality. If there are deformities in the bone structures, custom-made 3D prostheses can be printed.

In most cases, the intervention is decisive and avoids relapses. The possible complications concern the introduction of a foreign body (the prosthesis) into the body: to prevent them, allergic tests and a careful evaluation of pre-existing silent infections are essential “.

In Italy, according to the National Arthrosis Center: “Arthrosis is a chronic – degenerative joint disease of a progressive nature, which affects about 4 million people in Italy, of which, according to Istat data estimates, 640,000 in Lombardy (280,000 in Emilia Romagna, 360,000 in Lazio, 320,000 in Veneto). It mainly affects the elderly, but young people can also suffer from it ”.

“In fact, as for many other diseases, in most cases the onset of the disease is due to a combination of the genetic predisposition of the individual (primary type of osteoarthritis) and the influence of environmental factors, especially mechanical stress, obesity, malformations, traumas and microtraumas (secondary arthrosis). Osteoarthritis has a prevalence of 11% and 24% in the adult population for knee and hip respectively (EULAR 2013 data). It is the main cause of disability ”.

The National Arthrosis Center represents an exclusive reality in the national medical sector, in terms of technological and therapeutic innovation, use of cutting-edge health protocols and strong attention to alternative treatment methods. A new, modern and minimally invasive approach, aimed at promoting not only the treatment but also the knowledge and prevention of the disease “.

“Thanks to the collaboration with important national and international scientific realities, the Center is also engaged in constant professional and technological updating, in order to propose evaluation and therapy tools validated by sector leaders. The medical treatment of diseases follows innovative protocols that comply with the most modern international guidelines “.