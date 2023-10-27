The Netflix documentary series Life On Our Planettakes us on a journey to discover some of the most incredible creatures that have populated our planet throughout its history, and the Arthropleura it’s one of them.

Among the protagonists of this adventure is the narrator Morgan Freeman, who tells us with his unmistakable voice the wonders and mysteries of nature, with one of the most fascinating episodes which is dedicated to arthropods, the class of invertebrate animals that includes insects , spiders, crustaceans and millipedes.

The latter are among the oldest and longest-lived organisms on Earthhave existed for more than 300 million years and have given rise to a variety of different species, but of all of them, the most impressive is undoubtedly the Arthropleura.

Arthropleura was the largest millipede to ever walk the earth, a true titan of his times: over 2 meters long (6.6 feet) e half a meter wide (1.6 feet), its name means “jointed ribs” and refers to the structure of its body, which is made up of a series of rigid segments connected by flexible membranes.

Each segment had two pairs of legs and two pairs of spiracles, the respiratory openings of arthropods, while the head was small and equipped with two antennas and two simple eyes, and the tail ended with a pair of spiny appendages.

The Arthropleura lived between the Carboniferous and the PermianBetween 359 and 251 million years ago, at a time when life on earth was dominated by plants and giant insects. Its habitat consisted of humid and lush forests that covered most of the continents, and probably fed on decomposing plant material, but it cannot be ruled out that it could also be a predator or a scavenger, that is, that it fed on dead animals.

What we know about Arthropleura is based on partial fossil remains found in the United Kingdom, continental Europe and North America. The first fossil was discovered in 1844 in Scotland by William Buckland, a famous British paleontologist and geologist. Many more specimens have since been found, but none complete, with the largest being found in Germany in 1984 and measuring 2.6 meters (8.5 ft) long.

Thanks to these findings, scientists were able to reconstruct the appearance and behavior of the Arthropleura with a good approximation.

Why was the Arthropleura so large?

The question that arises spontaneously is “why the Arthropleura was so large“? The answer lies in the atmosphere of the prehistoric Earth, which had a different composition than today. In particular, the oxygen level was much higher –it is estimated that it fluctuated between 26% and 30%, compared to 21% today–, and this factor had a significant impact on the development of terrestrial arthropodswho breathe through a network of tubes called the trachea, fed by spiracles.

In a low-oxygen environment, this respiratory system limits the growth capabilities of arthropods, as getting too large can make it difficult to get enough air. Conversely, in a high-oxygen environment, arthropods can grow very large. more, without suffering from hypoxia, i.e. lack of oxygen in the tissues.

This explanation is supported by several scientific studies, who demonstrated that modern arthropods grow more when exposed to higher levels of oxygen. Furthermore, the size of terrestrial arthropods has been observed to have decreased throughout Earth’s history, in parallel with the decrease in atmospheric oxygen levels. This phenomenon was caused by several factors, including the evolution of plants, climate variations, volcanic eruptions and mass extinctions.

Another interesting aspect of Arthropleura concerns its reproduction, scientists have not yet found fossils that clearly show the sex of the animal, so it is not known for certain whether it was male or female, or whether it had a form of hermaphroditismin any case it is hypothesized that Arthropleura had sexual reproduction, similar to that of modern millipedes.

In this case, males would have had specialized organs for transferring sperm to females, called gonopodsorgans that would have been located in the anterior segments of the body, near the head, while instead the females would have received the sperm in a cavity called spermathecalocated in the posterior segments of the body, near the tail.

After mating, the females would have laid their eggs in a nest built with plant material and earth, the eggs would then have been protected by a gelatinous substance and a hard cuticle, after which the larvae would have been born after a variable incubation period, depending on the ambient temperature and humidity. The larvae would have been similar to the adults, but with a smaller number of segments and legs, and as they grew, they would have added new segments and legs to their body, through a series of molts, with the sexual maturity which – it is claimed – would have arrived after about 10 years of life.

What were his defense weapons?

The Arthropleura was an imposing and fearsome animal, but he was not without enemies. Among his potential predators there were the large amphibians and reptiles who lived in the same forests. To defend itself from these attacks, the Arthropleura had several mechanisms:

the first was its own size : his massive and robust body was difficult for his opponents to grasp and pierce;

: his massive and robust body was difficult for his opponents to grasp and pierce; the second was its speed : It was able to move quickly on the ground thanks to its numerous limbs and its flexible membranes. It is estimated that she could reach a maximum speed of approximately 1.5 m/s;

: It was able to move quickly on the ground thanks to its numerous limbs and its flexible membranes. It is estimated that she could reach a the third defense mechanism was his armor : the Arthropleura had a thick and resistant cuticle that covered its body, formed by an organic layer called chitin and a mineral layer called calcite, this armor protected the animal from impacts and tears, but also from solar radiation and dehydration;

: the Arthropleura had a thick and resistant cuticle that covered its body, formed by an organic layer called chitin and a mineral layer called calcite, this armor protected the animal from impacts and tears, but also from solar radiation and dehydration; the fourth defense mechanism was its coloring : the Arthropleura probably had camouflage colors that allowed it to blend in with the surrounding environment, in fact it is thought that it had brown or green tones, with streaks or dark spots;

: the Arthropleura probably had camouflage colors that allowed it to blend in with the surrounding environment, in fact it is thought that it had brown or green tones, with streaks or dark spots; the last defense mechanism was his aggression: Arthropleura did not hesitate to react to its enemies’ attacks with ferocity and determination. She could use her thorny appendages to strike or injure her opponents, or she could emit threatening sounds or repellent substances. Arthropleura is believed to have had glands that produced a poisonous or irritating liquidwhich he could spray on his enemies or his wounds to disinfect them.

How come it became extinct?

The Arthropleura was an exceptional animal and adapted to its environment, but it was unable to survive the climatic and geological changes that occurred at the end of the Permian, approximately 251 million years ago. This period is known as the Great Extinctionsince it caused the disappearance of approximately 95% of living species on Earth.

The causes of this catastrophe are still the subject of debate, but among the most accredited hypotheses are volcanic eruptions, meteorite impacts, variations in sea level and alterations of the atmosphere.

Among the consequences of these events there was one drastic reduction in atmospheric oxygen levels, which fell to 15% or less. This fact had a devastating impact on terrestrial arthropods, who were no longer able to breathe adequately and maintain their large size. The Arthropleura was one of the first victims of this processwhich led to its extinction together with many other insects and giant millipedes, with its humid and lush forests being replaced by arid and desert environments, in which it no longer found food or shelter.

Arthropleura has disappeared from the face of the Earth, but not from our memory and imagination. Thanks to its fossils and scientific reconstructions, we can still admire its beauty and majesty.

Thanks also to the documentary series Life On Our Planet, we can see him in action in his time and habitat. This is an extraordinary work, which required a great work of research and digital animation. The team worked closely with scientists to create from fossil evidence the most scientifically accurate model ever made of this impressive giant arthropod.

Life On Our Planet is a series not to be missed for those who love nature and the history of life, in addition to the Arthropleura, you will be able to meet many other surprising and spectacular creatures, which have populated our planet in different eras, you will also be able to discover the places in which the scenes were filmed, some of which were unexpected due to the global pandemic that put travel on hold during the filming of the series, for example, the tree fern forests of New Zealand were replaced by those of the west coast of ‘Ireland, where ferns were imported from Australia in the mid-19th century.

Life On Our Planet is a series that makes us reflect on the value and fragility of life on Earth, and our role as human beings. It makes us understand that we must respect and protect the biodiversity of our planet, which is the result of millions of years of evolution and adaptation. It also gives us hope that there are still many wonders to discover and admire, both in the past and in the present.

