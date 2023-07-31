Spiders are among the most widespread and diverse animals on the planet, but their origins are still shrouded in mystery, however an unidentified arachnid fossil, found in a quarry in Germany, could help unravel some of their puzzles. The fossil belongs to a new species of spider, called Arthrolycosa wolterbeekiwho lived in the late Carboniferous, about 315 million years ago, and it would be the first Paleozoic spider ever found in Germany And one of the few known in the world.

The Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil was discovered a few years ago by Tim Wolterbeek, a geoscience researcher at theUniversiteit Utrecht, who gave it to fossil arachnid expert Jason Dunlop of the Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin; once received Dunlop reviewed it and posted the description on PalZthe journal of the German Paleontological Society.

The Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil is nearly perfect: retains the body, legs, spinnerets and even hair. These characteristics distinguish it from other spider-like arachnids, such as the Trigonotarbids, which had no spinnerets and therefore could not produce silk, furthermore this specimen belongs to the suborder Mesothelaewhich includes the most primitive and still living spiders.

Mesothelian spiders are known for their lifestyle in burrows, where they hide in wait for prey, a behavior that may explain their rarity as fossils, as they would have had little opportunity to come in contact with the water needed for conservation. .

The Piesberg fossil is therefore a exceptional findwhich offers valuable evidence of the biodiversity and evolution of spiders in the Paleozoic, and its study could also provide clues on the molecular and biochemical mechanisms that allow spiders to survive in extreme environments.

“This fossil is a great find because it shows us what the first spiders looked like and how they have adapted over time. I am proud to have collaborated with Wolterbeek, who has demonstrated that scientific curiosity has no disciplinary boundaries.”

Dunlop said.

The discovery of the Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil

The Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, was found in the Piesberg quarrynear the city of Osnabrück, in Lower Saxony, and it is a very interesting geological area, where numerous remains of plants and animals of the Carboniferous have been found.

The quarry has been exploited for the extraction of coal and limestone since the eighteenth century, while instead today it is a protected site and an open-air museumwhere traces of mining activities and rock formations can be observed.

Wolterbeek found the fossil in 2018, during a visit to the quarry with a group of students, in which visit he noticed a small imprint on the surface of a block of stone so he picked it up to examine it better.

“I didn’t know what it was, but it seemed something unusual to me. I thought it might be an insect or a crustacean.”

Wolterbeek said.

As mentioned, Wolterbeek took the fossil home and took several photos with a magnifying glass, and then later sent the images to Dunlop, whom he had met during a scientific conference.

Dunlop immediately recognized that it was a spider – the protagonist of this article, the Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki– and asked Wolterbeek to send him the fossil to study it better, a request to which Wolterbeek responded positively, with the fossil of Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki being sent in Berlin.

The analysis of the Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil

Dunlop analyzed the fossil with several techniques, including the optical microscopythe scanning electron microscopythe computed tomography and the radiocarbon dating; after all this series of analysis, he found that the fossil measures approximately 2.5mm long and 1.5mm wideand has a body divided into two parts: the prosoma, which contains the head and legs, and the opisthosoma, which contains the internal organs.

The prosoma has four pairs of legs, of which the first is longer than the others, and it also has two pairs of anterior appendages: the chelicerae, which are used to bite and inject venom, and the pedipalps, which are used to manipulate food and to mating in males.

The opisthosoma has an oval shape and has a series of posterior tubercles, it also has three pairs of spinnerets – which are preserved as imprints on the stone -, which are the organs that produce silk. Dunlop compared the fossil to other Paleozoic spiders and determined that it belongs to the genus Arthrolycosa, which includes four other species known from England, Russia and the United States.

He also determined that it is a new species, which he later named Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki after its discoverer, describing the species in an article published in PalZ in July this year.

Dunlop also dated the fossil using the radiocarbon method, which measures the amount of carbon-14 present in organic matter, and found that the fossil dates to the Moscovian, a phase of the Late Carboniferous, between 310 and 315 million years ago.

The importance of the fossil

The Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil is important for several reasons, first and foremost it is the first Paleozoic spider ever found in Germany and the oldest specimen of Araneae for this countryIt is also one of the few known Paleozoic spiders in the world and one of only 12 that can be confidently assigned to the suborder Mesothelae. This suborder includes the most primitive and still living spiders, which differ from other spiders in having the spinnerets placed on the ventral part of the opisthosoma instead of on the terminal part.

Finally, the fossil offers a precious evidence of biodiversity and the evolution of spiders in the Paleozoic. His study could also provide clues to the molecular and biochemical mechanisms that allow spiders to survive in extreme environments.

Spiders are indeed among the most adaptable and hardy animals on the planet, and they are able to live in almost any terrestrial habitat, from desert to rain forest, mountain to cave, they are capable of withstanding high or low temperatures, humidity or aridity, pressure or radiation. They are also capable of entering a state of hibernation or aestivation when conditions are unfavourable.

These capabilities are due to the presence of genes and proteins that regulate metabolism, the response to stress, the protection of cell membranes and macromolecules, and some of these genes and proteins may have been inherited from early Paleozoic spiders or may have evolved later.

The Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki fossil could help answer these questions, comparing its genome with that of modern spiders, and this could also have implications for biotechnological or medical applications, exploiting spider properties to produce artificial silk, therapeutic or antifreeze venom natural.

The life and evolution of spiders

Spiders are among the oldest and most diverse animals on the planet and are estimated to have appeared around 400 million years ago, in the Devonian, and to have evolved from a group of spider-like arachnids called Trigonotarbids.

Trigonotarbids were predatory arachnids that had a segmented body, eight legs, two pairs of anterior appendages, and a pair of spinnerets, but lacked eyes, which later developed into spiders.

The first spiders were probably similar to today’s mesothelial spiders, which are considered the most primitive and still alive. Mesothelial spiders have a body divided into two distinct parts, the prosoma and the opisthosoma, which are connected by a narrow pedicel. They have eight simple eyes arranged in two rows. They have three pairs of spinnerets located on the ventral part of the opisthosoma, which produce thick and robust silk. They also have a respiratory organ called the book lung, which consists of a series of folded lamellae.

Mesothelial spiders are known for their burrowing lifestyle, where they hide in wait for prey. They build their dens out of silk and decorate them with plant or animal debris. Their burrows can have a tube or funnel shape and can be up to 30 centimeters long.

Mesothelial spiders are found mainly in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, Africa and Australia. About 100 species belonging to 11 genera have been described. The most numerous genus is Liphistius, which includes 92 species endemic to Southeast Asia.

Mesothelial spiders are considered to be the living representatives of the first Paleozoic spiders, which diversified in the Carboniferous and Permian. These spiders are known from only a few fossils, including the Piesberg fossil.

In the Mesozoic, spiders underwent a great evolutionary radiation, giving rise to the two main suborders: the Mygalomorphae and the Araneomorphae.

The Mygalomorphae are spiders that have the chelicerium oriented vertically and the book lung placed in the anterior part of the opisthosoma. They are large, often venomous spiders that build underground burrows or funnel traps out of silk. Some examples are tarantulas, violin spiders and horseshoe spiders.

The Araneomorphae are spiders that have the chelicerium oriented horizontally and the lung book placed in the posterior part of the opisthosoma. They are spiders of variable size, often equipped with venom and sericoll glands. They build various types of canvases with silk, including orbicular canvases, irregular canvases, leaf or mesh canvases. Some examples are weaver spiders, jumping spiders and wolf spiders.

The Araneomorphae are the largest and most diverse group of spiders, comprising over 90% of today’s species. They originated in the Triassic and spread throughout terrestrial habitats in the Jurassic and Cretaceous.

Spiders are among the most studied and admired animals from a scientific and cultural point of view. Their biology, their ecology, their evolution and their relationship with man are the subject of continuous research and discovery. The Piesberg fossil is a further piece in the reconstruction of the history of these fascinating arachnids.

