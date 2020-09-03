Corona virus infection continues to affect people badly even after being cured. Because it makes the body hollow from inside. Because of this, every person is having some problem. These include liver, kidney, heart and lung problems. It is a matter of concern that people who already have such problems are more likely to get corona infection.

– Those who have such serious problems, they are getting coronavirus very fast and those who get corona infection, such diseases are developing later in their body. The things that have been given the most attention so far include diabetes, langs and kidney patients.

-But in the meantime if everyone’s attention has been diverted from one thing, then that is the problem of Arthritis. Corona virus infection is as deadly for patients with arthritis as it is for patients with diabetes.

Corona in patients with sugar and arthritis

– Health experts say that just as diabetes patients are at greater risk of getting corona arrest, similarly, patients with arthritis are also at risk of corona.

– It is very clear that corona infection is dangerous for people of all ages. But this disease is especially fatal for the elderly. Because at this age the immunity of the body also decreases. Arthritis is also a similar problem, which is related to age and the immune system.

This is immune disorder

Rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis) is an autoimmune disorder (disorder). But this is not the case with osteoarthritis. It is a disease like other diseases.

– Let me tell you that both the problem of Arthritis and immunity are deeply related to each other. Health experts say that the pain and inflammation caused by the arthritis can further aggravate the disease and adversely affect the immunity of the body.

-In this situation there may be a problem of autoimmune disorder. That is, your own body’s immunity will start working to kill healthy cells of your own body. This situation is life-threatening.

Problems of Arthritis and Prevention of Corona

This arthritis increases the risk of corona

Rheumatoid arthritis can cause disturbances in the immune system. Because of this problem, the immune system and corona infection have to be dealt with simultaneously. Both these conditions are very debilitating to the body.

-If anyone in the family has this kind of problem, then you should definitely keep in touch with your doctor and keep giving advice about your health from time to time.

