“It was a problem only with Arteta, he made the decision”, this is how Aubameyang explained his departure from Arsenal yesterday at the presentation press conference for his signing by FC Barcelona. The ruling, so forceful, surprised some of those present at the event, but in London, the Aubameyang case is far from being a novelty.

A case very similar to that of William, who changed Chelsea for Arsenal. The bet was risky and did not work out, forcing the player to leave for Brazil after only 12 months as a Gunner player. In a year, the midfielder went from “enthusiasm” to “unhappiness”, as he himself acknowledged in a recent interview with the magazine fourfourtwo.

The Brazilian had self-assuredly exhibited his affection for the ball at Chelsea, where he had great seasons, which earned him two Premier League titles. However, his new role at Arsenal overshadowed him: “I wasn’t happy. I don’t want to go into details either…”, claimed the player in the same interview. A clear sign of his discomfort, still latent, but without wanting to get into disagreements with Mikel Arteta, who was his coach at that time.

But William was upset, and according to The Mirror newspaper, forgave 20 million pounds of his contract (24 million euros, taking into account the current exchange rate). A gesture that served him to play with Corinthians, the club where he began his career, and with which he put land in between. Although in numerous gunner forums, the reason for his departure was quite evident. The bad experience of the Brazilian could not be attributed to a lack of adaptation, when he had been playing in London for years, but it was understood as a lack of understanding between the Brazilian and Mikel Arteta. The Spanish coach has followed a “modus operandi”, and some stars still suffer from it.