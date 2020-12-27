Like in a Christmas story, the resurrection of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been practically miraculous. After two months without knowing the victory in the Premier League, and peering into the jaws of relegation, the gunners They have achieved against Chelsea, one of the best teams in the competition, what they had not achieved since the first day. Score three or more goals to earn all three points. A victory that will allow the grapes to be eaten a little more calmly in North London but that passes the concern west of the capital, where the blues they begin to show symptoms of the dreaded intermittence that distinguishes good teams from winning teams.

Everything was developed, in addition, the opposite of what both sets are used to. Chelsea’s serenity and Arsenal’s bad luck turned around like a sock. Reece James was the first to exemplify that nervousness by committing an absurd penalty on Tierney in the opening bars, which gave wings to some gunners who have zero confidence in themselves. But, on Boxing Day always blessed by the Christmas wand, anything could happen.

As could happen, for example, that Xhaka took a delicious direct free shortly after that Mendy couldn’t even dream of saving. To get an idea of ​​the rarity, just note that Arsenal had not scored a free-kick against Chelsea in the Premier League since Henry in December 2004.. But if this all seemed remote shortly after, Bukayo Saka took a center-kick of those that it is not known what his true intention was and that bounced off the squad before entering.

As much as Abraham managed to close the gap in the final minutes and Jorginho missed a penalty minutes later, Chelsea could not avoid a defeat that took them down to sixth place with more matches than practically all its competitors. Arsenal, for its part, flees six points from relegation and is approaching a half of the table that helps them calm the waters for the Emirates.