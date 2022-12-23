The world cup in Argentina not only ended an intentional drought of three decades without the world title, it also brought about the perfect career of Leo Messi in the world of football, and as if that were not enough, it put it within the orbit of the elite to several footballers from the albiceleste team, who, although they already played in European football, have been doing so in second-tier clubs and today are targets of world-class teams.
The most prominent name in this sense is that of Enzo Fernández, considered the brightest youth player in Qatar 2022, however there was another footballer from the albiceleste who shone with his own light, it is Alex Mac Allister, Messi’s squire and direct partner In the World Cup, he had the difficult mission of filling the gap for Lo Celso, a task that he more than fulfilled and that has made him one of the most desired signings in the 5 major leagues in Europe.
At the interest of clubs such as Juventus, Inter Milan, Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham, Arteta’s Arsenal has gotten into the fight for the signing of the Argentine who plays for Brighton in the Premier League. Sources confirm that the Spanish coach has requested the arrival of Alex to the board for this same winter market, to such an extent that the strategist would be willing to sign Tielemans until the summer in order to bring Mac Allister to his ranks this winter.
