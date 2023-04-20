Mikel Arteta is signing a great year within Arsenal. Both the coach and his entire team are doing everything in their power to end the club’s Premier League title drought. However, in the most recent weeks, those from London have suffered drops in level as a result that they have the club in a complex situation, since it depends on itself to be champions, but now Manchester City is already in that same condition.
Arteta must understand that winning the Premier League must be the key step in his career. The coach could appear before all the giants in the world as the man who smiled back at Arsenal and thus be considered one of the great coaches on the planet and thus open the desired doors, one of them Real Madrid.
From England they report that Mikel’s mind is the option to lead the merengue club once Ancelotti’s time within the club ends. In fact, he is one of the names that Florentino Pérez likes the most to sign the replacement for the historic Italian coach. Although, at the same time, Arteta understands that his letter of introduction will be to win the Premier League, only that key will be worth a candidacy for the merengue bench, because if he does not succeed, his options will drop significantly, he will not have the same credentials as other names on the list
#Arteta #thinks #future #Real #Madrid
