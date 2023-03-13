London (dpa)

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness at his team’s 3-0 victory over Fulham, in the 27th round of the English Premier League.

Arteta said in statements to his club’s official website: “I am very happy, a match in a difficult stadium with a very organized team. I think we controlled the match, created many chances and kept a clean sheet, which is really important.”

He added, “For me, this pushes us forward. In the English Premier League, winning 1/0 or 2/0 is not enough, with the result of 3/0 the match changes.”

He continued, “We had a lot to do in the second half and our level dropped a bit in the first few minutes. I think the players put in a great performance against a really strong team. This is the day they deserve praise.”

Arsenal leads the Premier League standings with 66 points, five points behind second-placed Manchester City, while Fulham’s balance frozen at 39 points in eighth place.

