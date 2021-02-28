It’s not that I need it but Mikel Arteta, former second coach of Pep Guardiola, has just tripped Leicester, one of the two main pursuers of Manchester City in the fight for the Premier. Fight, to call it somehow, because Pep’s men, in the absence of United playing their game, take out foxes Y red devils 13 points. As much as Brendan Rodgers’ men were ahead on the scoreboard very soon, the gunners, in a fit of pride, they turned the scoreboard forcefully, but, because of a disastrous start to the season, European positions are still a distant 6 points that can reach 9 if Chelsea win their match.

It was Tielemans, who was also the best of his team, who, with a fantastic diagonal, scored the first when just 5 minutes had passed. Based on what happened during the season, it could seem that the match was going to be long for the Londoners, But this Arsenal is a new team that was about to draw again through a penalty that the referee pointed out but that was just snatched by the VAR. It did not matter, Arteta’s men dominated all aspects of the game and, on the brink of halftime, David Luiz headed a ball for the equalizer. There was still time for Lacazette to mark from eleven meters and for Smith Rowe to be injured before halftime, so his coach had to back down with the substitution of Odegaard and put the Norwegian on the field.

Already in the second half, Pépé, who took advantage of the opportunity, scored the third after a great team move in which the Real Madrid player put a good ball into the gap. Leicester, who lost Barnes through injury, were powerless during the 90 minutes to lose not only the game, but also the opportunity to fight for the Premier and second place in favor of Manchester United.