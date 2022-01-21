London (Reuters)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is focused on entering the English Premier League semi-finals, after his team’s exit from the League Cup, as the London club is close to ending another season without titles.

Having also been knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this month, Arsenal lost 2-0 to Liverpool in their League Cup semi-final aggregate tie on Thursday.

Arsenal currently occupies sixth place in the Premier League, one point behind Tottenham Hotspur, fifth, and equal on points with Manchester United seventh, and hopes to finish the season in the semi-finals to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2016.

“We play to win and that puts pressure on the team,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match against Burnley. It is very difficult to lead the team because we lost a lot of players, we have to reunite, we have to win on Sunday and build on that, and hopefully we can get some players back.”

The loss against Liverpool revealed the suffering of Arsenal, which misses many players due to injuries, suspension and participation with their teams in the African Nations Cup.

Bottom line Burnley has not played any league match since January 2, after several matches were postponed due to the “Covid-19” outbreak, but Arteta expected a difficult confrontation.

He said, “It is a good team, for us it will be a very important match, especially after the defeat and disappointment against Liverpool, we must restore the tone of the victories.”