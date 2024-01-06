London (AFP)

Arsenal's Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, focused on setting the record straight regarding his team's recent decline in results and its relinquishment of the top spot in the English Premier League, before the expected confrontation with Liverpool in the cup.

Arteta's team settled for one point from its last three matches in the Premier League, falling from first to fourth place.

Even the 1-1 draw with new leaders Liverpool two weeks ago was frustrating for Arsenal and Arteta fans, because the London team gave away its lead in that match.

The Spanish coach believed that his team was greatly hurt by the two recent defeats against neighbors West Ham and Fulham, but he focused on putting things into perspective and not over-analyzing matters.

He said in a press conference dedicated to facing Liverpool “Sunday” in the third round of the cup, “We were at the top of the league until Christmas Day, and a few days later, we found ourselves in fourth place. Therefore, one may feel very tempted to look at things through a microscope (over-analyzing).” Or the telescope, “looking beyond” in analyzing what is happening.

He continued, “My mission in the first place is to look through the telescope, to take a step back and analyze things in the right way,” considering that neither Liverpool nor Arsenal expected such a strong confrontation in the third round of the cup, especially since it is the round in which the league clubs enter. Excellent competition.

He said, “It is the draw. We played two weeks ago and it was an amazing match, and I am sure it will be a very good match again. We have no choice. If you ask both teams, we might have expected something different in the draw, but now we are facing this amazing confrontation in this round.” And we have to fight it.”

No team has won the cup title more than Arsenal, which was crowned champion on 14 occasions, and Arteta himself has “special feelings” towards the competition that gave him his first title as coach of the London team in 2020.

The Spaniard said in this regard, “As I said before, it is a wonderful competition, especially for the club. We have won it more than any other team, so we expect a great match and a good journey in it.”