Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expressed his great enthusiasm for the arrival of the young Norwegian player Martin Odegaard, coming from Real Madrid on loan to the end of the season, and said: Odegaard has all the ingredients and capabilities that we need to revive amid the “gunners” on the offensive side, as he is good at Playing in the attacking midfielder position as number 10, behind the spearhead and on the wings. He added: But this does not mean that he is like Messi as some say, and there is no need for this comparison, and Martin is Martin, and not anything else. Arteta admitted that he had been following Odegaard for quite some time, noting that he had made great progress during the last two years, during which he played with Real Sociedad, “Arteta’s hometown club.”

Arteta praised Odegaard’s capabilities, saying: He is a talented player, he needs only a suitable environment and some time, in order to achieve the desired success, and he has the potential for harmony with us, because he is a creative player and moves the ball easily even in narrow spaces, and he has a great ability to create opportunities for his teammates and score goals.

He added: When Odegaard was playing with Real Sociedad, he created 62 chances to score, scored 6 goals in 31 games, and has a high quality of passing by 74 and 84%, in short, he has all the skills and qualities we are looking for.

It is noteworthy that Martin Odegaard, 22, who participated in the team’s training on Wednesday, is likely to participate in his team’s meeting against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

In Arsenal, Odegaard wears the number 11 shirt, which was worn by German Mesut Ozil, who recently passed away to Art.