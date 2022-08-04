London (AFP)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes new signing Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus will pass on the mentality of regularly winning titles with Manchester City to his new teammates at the London club.

The 25-year-old officially starts his career with Arsenal at the opening of the new season of the English Premier League against its host Crystal Palace “Friday”, after moving this summer from City, who won the league title four times.

Jesus arrives at the London club in search of more time on the pitch, in his quest to join the Brazilian national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

In the pre-season, he gave a glimpse of what Arsenal fans can expect from him in the new season, having scored seven goals.

“When you bring in high-quality players from big clubs who have achieved success over the years, expectations are high,” Arteta said during the press conference on the sidelines of the match.

He continued, “The role that Gabi will play here will be completely different from the role he played at his previous club, he is a wonderful talent and has an infectious mentality, and he will give us a great addition, but we are a team at the end of the day.”

Arsenal also signed Ukrainian full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, while deals such as Portuguese Fabio Vieira, young Brazilian Marquinhos and American goalkeeper Matt Turner and the return of Frenchman William Saliba from a loan period in Marseille have strengthened Arsenal’s squad.

Two big wins against Chelsea and Sevilla in the pre-season raised expectations that Arsenal would achieve one of the four places in the league for the first time in seven years.

However, Arteta knows that these results will mean nothing if his team does not emerge victorious from Selhurst Park, where they lost 3-0 last season.

“We are all excited,” he said. We had the preparatory period we wanted, it was very organized, we had good results, good preparation and a good performance.”

“But now the ball starts to spin in a completely different context and against a team in the Premier League and we know what to expect.”