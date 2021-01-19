Mikel Arteta has decided to become mystical when it comes to talking about the importance of Thomas Partey at Arsenal. After ensuring that the Ghanaian’s boots were the key to making the leap in quality that the team lacks, the Basque coach has now alluded to something superior, a special ‘presence’ which makes him a different player within the team despite the fact that he has only been able to play 8 games since he arrived in the summer.

“We have missed Tommy. He has that freshness, that aura that makes him someone very special to us ”, The former player was aiming after yesterday’s resounding 3-0 victory over Newcastle. “Hopefully he can stay in shape so we can see how he makes a difference, because today we have seen how he has grown and improved as the game progressed.”

The ex of Atlético de Madrid, you’re having no luck landing in the gunnersHe played a great game yesterday against Las Urracas during the 67 minutes that he was on the pitch, and, indeed, his presence was noticeable in the center of the field. “I am very happy, he has a great influence on the game and is able to give us different things. Even so, we have to protect him because he has missed a lot of games in recent months, but I’m really happy with how he played.