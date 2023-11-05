The Arsenal manager furious after the goal awarded to Newcastle which cost the Gunners the match. The Sunday Times: ‘This farce called VAR must go’

Davide Chinellato – London

Mikel Arteta is the latest to have had enough. “It’s a disgrace and a shame” he blurts out against VAR every time he speaks after Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle. The Gunners manager is just the latest in a long list of influential figures in English football who have had enough of the electronic eye. VAR has become standard in the Premier League since last season: it was welcomed with the idea that it would sweep away doubts, eliminate conspiracy theories and erase controversies by making unquestionably correct decisions. Instead you have opened another front, which with every mistake has more and more followers: the anti-VAR front, the one that demands that the most important championship in the world say no to the use of slow motion on the pitch.

horrors — VAR in England seems to be the only issue that manages to bring everyone together. The fans inside the stadium boo every time the message appears on the big screen that the electronic eye is checking something. The players rejoice after a goal but in their minds they know well that that happiness can be erased even two minutes later because something can be seen on the video that not even they noticed. And the coaches fear episodes like the goal that decided Newcastle-Arsenal, a goal that passed a triple check (ball in/out by Willock, foul by Joelinton on Gabriel, offside by Gordon, the scorer of the goal) because they didn’t exist clear video evidence to the contrary. Or even worse, the goal that Liverpool saw taken away a few weeks ago at Tottenham’s home, because the VAR, despite having seen in slow motion that it was a goal, mistakenly confirmed the decision taken on the pitch, i.e. that of canceling the goal , and when the matter was noticed it was too late to remedy it. “It’s embarrassing what happened, it’s a shame – said Arteta furiously after the Newcastle episode -. We can’t go on like this. I’m wasting time, we’re wasting time and I don’t want to be in the hands of these people. We play too much for things like this to happen.” See also Sampdoria, Spezia and Genoa: the three Ligurians in the final sprint for salvation

clarity — One of the problems with VAR is that there is often no clarity on what is being reviewed on the monitor. And the times seem infinite, especially for those who are at the stadium and remain uncertain of what is about to happen. It took 5 minutes to decide that Newcastle’s goal was good, in which the fans of the two teams both booed every time a new control was announced on the big screen at St. James’ Park. There is no trust in the system, because instead of bringing uniformity it lends itself to new interpretations, and since last season there has been a total lack of trust in those who operate the VAR tool, lowered below the guard level by October’s mistake in Tottenham -Liverpool. The apologetic messages from the referees’ association only bring further controversy, rather than a modicum of consolation. The new policy of greater transparency, brought by the new head of the referees committee Howard Webb, is not giving the desired results for now: the dialogues between VAR, assistant and referees on the pitch made public so far have not led to greater knowledge of the way of directing the matches but only more confusion. See also Juve, what a bad night! He gets caught up in Venice and loses Dybala through injury

criticism — It is no coincidence that the Sunday Times attacks the system with a fiery editorial: “Enough is enough: this farce called VAR must go” is the headline that captures a widespread sentiment in English stadiums. Newcastle’s goal seems to be the perfect manifestation of what doesn’t work: despite all the cameras available, there is no clear evidence of three different situations in the same action, not one. Instead of the clarity it was supposed to bring, the VAR has so far only brought delays and confusion in England. In Premier the electronic eye is not seen as a solution to problems, but as an additional problem. One capable of compacting an often divided front. One who thinks, like the Sunday Times, that “this farce called Var must go”.