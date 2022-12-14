Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Arsenal team’s preparatory camp in Dubai, which lasted for about 10 days in conjunction with the current hiatus for European competitions due to the holding of the 2022 World Cup, reinforced the readiness of the “gunners” for the competition for the English Premier League title, which Arsenal leads with 37 points.

And Arsenal ended a successful participation during its camp in Dana Al-Dunya, by winning the “Dubai Super Cup 2022” title, by winning

In two matches in a row against Lyon, France 3-0, and Milan, Italy, 2-1 in the “Dubai Super Cup”, to collect 8 points, including two additional points, as a result of superiority in penalties against rivals Lyon and Milan.

Arsenal’s participation in the “Dubai Super Cup” witnessed many positive points other than winning two matches in a row and crowning the title, in light of the distinguished participation of young players during the camp program, along with the return of the duo Ben White and Thomas Partey as the first players to return to the “Gunners” squad after the Cup finals. the scientist.

Arteta described the Dubai Super Cup as the ideal competition, and said in the press conference that followed the Milan 2-1 match: “I think it was an ideal competition, to put our young players in different scenarios, so that we can develop their level.”

And about his evaluation of his team’s camp in Dubai, which lasted for about 10 days, he explained, “We have to raise standards, and we discussed the things we do well, and it is no coincidence the way we performed, but if we want to challenge at the top, we have to improve some things.”

He added, “We were fortunate because we brought so many young people with us, and what they did is not only maintain standards, but increase them, and I would like to thank them because they were key to the success of this camp.”

He expressed his happiness with the return of Ben White, and said: “I am very happy, after everyone gave him a lot of support and love, which is what he needs, and we are happy to return and make him in good condition.”

On the return of Thomas Partey, he continued: “Party played a lot in the World Cup, and it is clear that he was disappointed in the way he had to leave, but this happens to every country when it exits the World Cup.”

Regarding the new signing plans for Arsenal during the next transfer period, the coach said: “We are looking and studying the possible possibilities, and if we can find the players who will strengthen the team, we will try to sign them.”