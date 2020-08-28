Emiliano Martinez has been playing for the for ten years Arsenal FCHowever, this summer the signs point to separation. How The Athletic reported, the Gunners want to let the 27-year-old goalkeeper go.
Emiliano Martinez never made his breakthrough. The Argentine goalkeeper moved from Club Atlético Independiente’s youngsters to Arsenal in summer 2010, but was loaned out to six different clubs in the following years. Neither Oxford United nor Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe FC or
He played a major role in Reading FC – and even after his return to Arsenal he was a marginal figure for most of the time.
In the past season, Martinez was allowed to appear in the cup competitions, but he only entered the Premier League stage after Bernd Leno was injured in June. In the fight for the place between the posts, the six-time German national player still has the nose in front, so a final farewell to Martinez should be imminent, so The Athletic. Because he wants to be number one in the future – if not at Arsenal, then somewhere else.
Martinez’s contract is dated to 2022, the transfer fee was £ 20 million (the equivalent of around 22 million euros). While those responsible due to the corona pandemic are ready to let their number two go for a lower amount, Martinez hopes that he can go for less than half of the original demand.
Clubs from England and Spain are already in wait, loud The Athletic Betis Sevilla and Valencia CF are among the interested parties. Regardless of where the journey goes, Martinez will want to prove himself at his new club – in order to also become number one in the Argentine national team. “I’m not going to stop until I get there,” he told the Argentine radio station Continental, and made it clear, “If I didn’t play, I’d move on.”
