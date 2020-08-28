In the past season, Martinez was allowed to appear in the cup competitions, but he only entered the Premier League stage after Bernd Leno was injured in June. In the fight for the place between the posts, the six-time German national player still has the nose in front, so a final farewell to Martinez should be imminent, so The Athletic. Because he wants to be number one in the future – if not at Arsenal, then somewhere else.

Clubs from England and Spain are already in wait, loud The Athletic Betis Sevilla and Valencia CF are among the interested parties. Regardless of where the journey goes, Martinez will want to prove himself at his new club – in order to also become number one in the Argentine national team. “I’m not going to stop until I get there,” he told the Argentine radio station Continental, and made it clear, “If I didn’t play, I’d move on.”