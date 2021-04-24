London (dpa)

Arsenal soccer coach Michael Arteta defended his German international goalkeeper Bernd Leno after the goal he scored by mistake, which caused Everton to beat Arsenal 1-0, and Arteta said: We all make mistakes and this is part of football.

The Brazilian Richarlson, the Everton player, sent in the 76th minute of the match a low cross, which Lino directed by mistake to slip into his team’s net.

Arsenal’s score after the match stopped at 46 points in ninth place in the Premier League standings, on the other hand, Everton managed to achieve its first victory after six matches recently played without winning, bringing its tally to 52 points and occupying eighth place.