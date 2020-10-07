There will be no Mesut Ozil in European competitions this season. This is what Arteta has decided, according to the British journalist James benge. UEFA forces the clubs to hand over their squads for the new edition of the Champions League and the Europa League and the Spanish coach has chosen not to include the German footballer for their dispute. Sokratis Papastathopoulos does not enter either.

Ozil lives the season with uncertainty. Already last season he disappeared from the calls due to injuries and decisions of his coach. Since March he has not played a single minute in an official match with the ‘gunners’ jersey. This year he had a chance in a preseason friendly, although it seemed like a mirage. He has not entered any official list and his absence from the Europa League squad is a blow for him.

Arteta’s words at a press conference already showed that a simple season was not waiting for him: “We are selecting the players that we believe are best for each game. You can see that we continue training, that is what we try to do. You can see that we are changing players, it is very difficult every week, not only for MesutBut for some other players and for ourselves, when making a team. I respect the questions, but I have to try to do my job as fairly as possible. “

However, it did not appear on the summer market, also partly because of his high salary. The coronavirus crisis prevents clubs from risking in the German and the tab that accompanies it. Thus, he had to stay in London in the hope of vindicating himself, fight for a position and show that his time at Arsenal was not over. Without European competitions, the flame of hope for him goes out. He is left with domestic competitions and continues to show his hunger to play in each training session.