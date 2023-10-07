London (dpa)

Mikel Arteta, coach of the English football team Arsenal, called for an end to the series of defeats against Manchester City, before the match that brings them together tomorrow, Sunday, at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal has not achieved any victory against Manchester City, the winner of the treble, since 2015, and if they lose in tomorrow’s match, the number of Arsenal’s defeats will increase to 13 matches.

Arteta highlighted that his team was able to break the streak of defeats against other teams, and asked his players to do the same against Manchester City. He said: “When I came here, I thought we had not won at Old Trafford for 18 years, and 17 years at Stamford Bridge, and we were able to break the losing streak, so let’s change this situation.”

He added: “My only concern is the quality of the opponent, and there is no doubt about it. In Sunday’s match, we must be at our best for 100 minutes. This is what we can control, and we must focus.”

He added: “In such big matches, you need big players with talent who can win the match. There are many bilateral confrontations in the game, and they can go one way or another.”