London (AFP)

Arsenal’s English football coach, Mikel Arteta, stated that his Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “totally” committed to the team, despite his decline in his level and being subjected to criticism reminiscent of the situation of German Mesut Ozil with the “gunners”, before the latter’s departure to the Turkish League.

Aubameyang, who holds the captaincy, extended his contract with Arsenal last year for a period of three years, but he still struggled to return to his previous form and hit the net. The 31-year-old Gabonese international striker has only scored 9 goals in 25 matches he played in the Premier League this season, compared to 22 last season.

Some began to compare Aubameyang’s career with his former German colleague Ozil, who was highly paid at the time and whose level was low, before Arteta decided to dispense with his services and free him to go to Fenerbahçe, the Turkish one.

However, the Arsenal coach did not find any advantages in comparing the two cases, and he told the British network “BT Sport” “I am always optimistic about the future, but if I think about things that happened in the past or compare different cases and personalities, I will not do that.”

When asked whether Aubameyang was committed to the “gunners” cause, Arteta added the word “totally”. The “Janners” are struggling in the middle of the standings, where they occupy the tenth place with 42 points before visiting Sheffield United on Sunday in the 31st stage, and they are threatening to exit the European League competition “Europa League” after the deadly draw at home to Slavia Prague, Czech Republic. In the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Aubameyang came as a substitute in the second half, and passed the ball to the lead of his Ivorian teammate Nicolas Pepe, but the visitors snatched the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time through Tomás Hulse.

Arteta expressed his delight at the influence of Aubameyang on the course of the match. The Spanish coach saw that in the Europa League competition, everyone contributed in a different way. The whole team contributed, and his role “Aubameyang” was to sit on the bench and influence, and he did so.

He concluded by saying he passed a decisive ball to Niko and almost scored with the left foot, and this is what the players have to do when they enter the “pitch”.