The Gunners manager on the season that has just ended and the work he has done since he took over the club’s bench.

Interview with Brand For Mikel Arteta manager of arsenal who in this recently concluded season fought against Manchester City, his former team, to try to win the Premier League. Net of an important journey in the league, the Gunners were missing in the final part allowing the Citizens to recover from a large disadvantage and then triumph.

Arteta he recounted how, since his arrival, Arsenal have rediscovered the winning spirit that had been lacking in recent years: “This process began three years ago. I was Pep’s assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club was lost. I knew that this club is big and that we really needed to bring the public and the teams together. It was difficult to make and unmake… and now I feel happy. We have a clear identity, there is togetherness and we are full of energy. From top to bottom, they push everyone in the same direction. We give the fan something to dream about and to be proud of.”