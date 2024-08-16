London (AFP)

Arsenal’s Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, acknowledged the difficulty of snatching the English Premier League title from Manchester City, considering that his team needs to be close to “perfection” in order to remove the “Blooms” from the top.

Although Arsenal have never won more points in the Premier League than they did last season, collecting 89 points, they lost the title race to City, who made history as the first team to win the title for a fourth consecutive time.

Arsenal finished the season in second place, two points behind City, who clinched the title in the final round with a win over West Ham, making Arteta’s team’s win over Everton useless, and thus continuing the Gunners’ search for their first league title since 2004 and the days of French coach Arsene Wenger.

On the eve of Arsenal’s first league match of the new season on Saturday at home to Wolves, Arteta was asked what it would take to win the title after finishing runners-up to City in the past two seasons, and he said his team would have to reach new heights in order to dislodge his compatriot Pep Guardiola’s side from the top.

“To win the title we need to break more of these records again, to win more points for sure,” he said. “That (89 points) won’t be enough. With the level we’re competing at and the difficulty increasing every season, we have to improve again.”

“I don’t know what ideal is, but it should be very close to the numbers we’ve seen in recent years,” he continued.

Arteta was particularly pleased with his players’ response and determination to catch City, revealing: “We had a meeting with all the players at the club, and the players were saying to me ‘we will be better, we will do this, we want more’, they are the ones driving this ambition.”

Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori, who joined this summer from Bologna, could make his debut for the London club against Wolves, but Arteta will be without Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu due to a knee injury.