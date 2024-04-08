London (Reuters)

Arsenal, which has been showing great levels recently, is seeking to correct the course when it faces Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tomorrow, Tuesday, but it fears a familiar face that loves to score against the English club.

Bayern Munich won both legs of the round of 16 with a score of 5-1 the last time the two teams met in the competition in 2017, a humiliating result that highlighted Arsenal's decline.

Arsenal returned to the Champions League this season and is achieving remarkable success, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2009-2010 season, while it is currently competing for the English Premier League title.

Thanks to his brilliance currently while Bayern is suffering, Arsenal will face its rival, a six-time Champions League winner, and he is the most likely candidate to face the winner of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

But seeing former Tottenham striker Harry Kane in Bayern's ranks will be a source of concern for the home team's fans.

Kane scored a record 14 goals in 19 derby matches between Arsenal and Tottenham, and the England captain will be eager to topple his former team's rival and current leader of the English Premier League.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta told reporters, “When you look at his numbers over the past ten years, they are unbelievable. He can score in many different ways, and he has a group of players around him who create scoring opportunities for him, but he is not alone, there are 10 other players with him on the team, and we know the capabilities.” “The individuality of these players, and we know the abilities that Kane has in particular, teamwork is the best option to prevent any problems.”

Although Arsenal may be only seven matches away from winning its first title in 20 years in the English Premier League, Bayern did not perform at its usual level in the German League, and is 16 points away from Bayer Leverkusen, the leader of the local league.

Asked whether he would ask Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso how to beat Bayern, Arteta remained silent.

The Spanish coach said: “A great question, but I will not answer it!”

Coach Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the current season, but despite the current problems, Arteta greatly admires the German coach, who won the Champions League with Chelsea.

Arteta said, “It is a great team. I am very impressed with Thomas. The way he prepares the teams he coaches, the way he plays, and the way his team moves the ball. I learned a lot from him.”

But the Spanish coach does not focus much on Bayern's disappointing performance in the league, noting that it is still a difficult competitor.

Arteta said about Bayern's performance in the loss to Heidenheim in the German League at the weekend: “Football is a competitive environment, and continuity is very difficult. This can happen to any team.”

Bayern will not have any fans at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow, Tuesday, due to a penalty imposed on the team after throwing fireworks in the previous round against Lazio, and Arteta called on the fans of the home team to make the atmosphere enthusiastic and exciting.

Arteta added, “A full stadium!” “This means a lot of emotion and feeling. We have not had this opportunity for 15 years, and this shows how special this match will be for us.”