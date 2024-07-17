Lebedev said that Russians need to learn from Americans about entrepreneurship

Blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev said that Russians need to follow the example of Americans in one skill. Lebedev named it in a news review available in “In contact with”.

The blogger commented on the news that products had appeared in the US depicting the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. He said that Americans differ from Russians in their fantastic entrepreneurship.

“People don’t sit still, they immediately use any news item to make money. Here, usually in a week, someone slowly and lazily gets up from the couch, scratches their ass and produces something. In America, all this is done in five minutes,” Lebedev said. He said that Russians need to learn from the Americans.

Earlier it became known that T-shirts with a photo of Trump after the assassination attempt began to be sold in Russian marketplaces. It was reported that the item with the image of the president costs about two thousand rubles.

On July 13, it became known that shots were opened at Trump during his speech in Pennsylvania. The bullet grazed the politician’s ear. The shooter was eliminated.