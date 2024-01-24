Blogger Artemy Lebedev reported that he got divorced and began looking for a new life partner

Russian designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev got divorced. He announced this in his show “The Most Honest News”, the video is available at “In contact with”.

“I now have a divorce stamp in my passport,” Lebedev said. According to the designer, during the divorce process he also found out that prenuptial agreements in Russia do not work the way he imagined. “The marriage contract can be overturned like ***, because in our country it has recently been a piece of paper,” he assured. The blogger explained that the court may find the terms of the marriage contract unsatisfactory for one of the parties.

Lebedev added that he does not plan to disclose other details of his relationship. At the same time, in his Telegram– channel he announced that he had started looking for a new life partner.

Previously, Lebedev advised Russian women to have children at a young age. He considered that having children would not affect a woman’s ability to build a career.

Artemy Lebedev rarely shares information about his personal life. It is known that the designer has ten children from five different women.