Artemy Lebedev said that both Russia and the USA have laws on foreign agents

Blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev named the similarities between Russia and the United States. He discussed this topic in a news review available at “In contact with”.

Lebedev noted that in the United States, just like in Russia, there are laws on foreign agents and extremists. The designer drew attention to the fact that American publications also add the “recognized as terrorist in the US and EU” sign to their materials when they write about banned organizations.

“It turns out that we are not the only fools who write this necessary mantra after every word, like this is a bad person, this is evil, this is generally dog ​​shit, and this is a foreign agent. Despite the fact that this is absolutely complete stupidity. This spoils any text, it is complete nonsense. But it turns out that Americans are also into this *** [ерунду] are playing,” Lebedev emphasized.

According to him, there are fewer differences between the residents of Russia and the United States than one might expect.

Earlier, Lebedev called on Russia to follow the example of the United States. He said that in the United States the government tells its citizens more.