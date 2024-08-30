Blogger Lebedev called Durov’s arrest an outrageous and terrible event

Blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev commented on the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov. He voiced his opinion in a news review available on the social network “VKontakte”.

Lebedev called the detention of the Russian media manager the most outrageous and terrible event of recent times. In his opinion, this step by the French authorities shows that there is no democracy and respect for private property in the West, as they say.

“Western countries are the most vile totalitarian dumps that do everything in the interests of the secret services and some big capital. In general, nothing good can be said about Western countries,” the blogger concluded.

Earlier, after Durov’s arrest, Lebedev called France a cruel country. He suggested that Paris would recruit the Russian businessman before releasing him.

On August 29, it became known that the businessman was ordered to live in a place determined by the French court. Durov must also appear at the police station twice a week.

On August 28, the Telegram founder was placed under judicial supervision. Durov must also post bail of five million euros. The businessman was charged with six criminal offenses and misdemeanors.