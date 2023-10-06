Artemy Lebedev apologized to Kadyrov in Chechnya for everything that might have offended him

Famous Russian designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev said that he apologized to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, for everything that could offend the politician in his words. He talked about this in a post on his Telegram-channel.

Lebedev revealed that in Chechnya he received a finalist diploma for the second place of his studio in the competition for the master plan of Grozny. According to the designer, he also managed to communicate a little with the head of the republic.

“I personally asked for forgiveness and apologized to Ramzan [Кадыровым] for everything that could offend him in my statements. It turns out that his assistants and press secretaries send him everything to be offended by, but do not send him anything to be proud of. And I always respected Ramzan and often praised him for the decisions he made, although this is not fashionable in Russia,” the blogger wrote.

In conclusion, Lebedev added that in this publication he confirms “his utmost respect” for Kadyrov. In addition, in the post he additionally asked the head of Chechnya for forgiveness and apologized.

Earlier, Artemy Lebedev called the lack of life in Europe. The blogger criticized European legislation in the field of child protection, considering it too strict in relation to parents.