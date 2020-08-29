Russian designer Artemy Lebedev and head of InfoWatch Natalya Kasperskaya were awarded a medal of the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, II degree.

Corresponding presidential decree posted on the official portal of legal information.

The document specifies that the awards were presented to them for their services in the formation and development of the Russian segment of the Internet.

Let’s remind, earlier the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the presentation of state awards to telecommunications workers who have contributed to the transition to digital broadcasting.

In addition, it was reported that the state awards can represent the members of the working group on constitutional amendments.