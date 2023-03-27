More than 100 Pap tests and 27 ECGs. These are the free checks performed in the Artemisia centers for Women’s Day between 8 and 12 March and on the occasion of Father’s Day on 19 March. “Screenings, promoted and implemented to make prevention and early diagnosis accessible and facilitated, through the system of local medicine and proximity medicine (an indispensable approach to protecting the health of the individual and the community) – explains the president of the Artemisia Foundation , Mariastella Giorlandino – provided important data and signals, including the following: out of more than 100 Pap Tests by geographical area, around 5% were positive; while out of 27 ECGs, performed only at the Artemisia Lab headquarters in Guidonia, 3 revealed anomalies with immediate need for further diagnostic investigations”.

In the light of these findings, Mariastella Giorlandino once again underlined “the urgency of making the population aware of the importance of constant clinical checks and the adoption of healthy lifestyles, starting from childhood, according to the indications and personalized advice of the specialists”. At the same time, the president of the Artemisia Foundation recalls and reiterates “the value represented by the complex of private healthcare structures for citizens and for the Italian healthcare system: a broader and more systematic cooperation between public healthcare and private healthcare can rapidly make the regional healthcare service more efficient and nationally, in terms of appropriate, timely and inclusive medicine”.