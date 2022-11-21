NASA’s SLS rocket, the most powerful in history, is already in space, taking the first step towards reconquering the Moon. This summer, all attempts to put the Artemis I mission into space with the aim of orbiting the satellite with a spacecraft failed. manned by mannequins. Once achieved, it becomes one more notch in a record list of space launches. At this rate, 2022 promises to be an extraordinarily active year, far surpassing 2021, which was already a record for activity. So far about 150 have been registered. Half American, with China in second position.

More information

These record figures also refer to individual releases; but each one can put dozens of satellites into orbit. This is the case of SpaceX, whose Starlink constellation to offer global internet service is already approaching 3,000 of the 4,000 that currently make up the entire project. A single rocket carries fifty into space at a time. The Starlink network is one of the most important sources of income that Elon Musk’s company trusts to continue financing its projects in other fields. So far, it has already achieved close to half a million subscribers, the majority in countries with large poorly communicated areas.

What makes SpaceX operations more profitable is the use of recycled rockets. Lately, almost all of its launches take advantage of boosters that have already taken off (and landed) more than once. Or more than ten. Two of them have set the mark on fourteen flights and are still in use. And not only the main stage is recycled, but also the copings (some are salvaged) along with other components. Today, SpaceX is the only company capable of reusing both its launchers and manned capsules.

scrap accumulation

For astronomy, the Starlink network constitutes a serious nuisance, since it is increasingly difficult to obtain photographs of the sky free of the light traces they leave behind. SpaceX has tried to mitigate the problem by painting its satellites black or, in the latest version, providing them with screens that block the reflection of the sun on their antennas. But it is not clear that the measure has been successful.

China, for its part, has a wide range of Long March series rockets. The most powerful has been used to send additional modules into space to complete the Tiangong space station: at the end of July it sent the Wentian laboratory (loosely translated: “interrogating the heavens”) with cabins for three crew members, which increases the capacity of the complex to six people. A few days ago the fourth and last component took off, another similar module, the Mengtian (“Dreaming of the Heavens”). The uncontrolled fall of its carrier rocket was what caused the recent closure of some airports.

The Neowise comet with the Starlink satellites interfering in the image. Daniel Lopez/elcielodecanarias.com

This launch completed the Chinese space station, at least in its first phase. There are three more reserve sections that may be used in the future. The first module was released at the end of April last year. In a matter of a year and a half, China has built its space laboratory using only domestic means. A feat. The ISS, in which the United States, Russia, Japan and the European Union participated, took 23 years: the first component was launched in November 1998 and the last one (the Russian Nauka) in the summer of last year. It is true that it is a much larger and more complex station, but it is paradoxical that barely a year after it was officially completed, plans are already being talked about to deorbit it in case Russia makes good on its threat to withdraw from the project.

At sixty tons of mass, the Chinese station is not as big as the ISS, but it is not far behind. In addition, it is more modern and benefits from the use of more current technologies and materials: ion engines, high-efficiency solar cell panels and airlocks that allow equipment to be exposed to vacuum and collected later. On the other hand, some components of the ISS, especially its central nucleus, with a quarter of a century behind it, is beginning to suffer ailments.

avalanche of releases

In the remainder of the year we will witness another avalanche of releases. SpaceX intends to close 2022 exceeding the average of one per week. On November 1, a Falcon Heavy took off that was number 50 of the year. It is a rocket with three bodies, designed to put very heavy loads into orbit. In this case, a military satellite. Its central section is not designed to be reused, but the two sides are, and they did so, landing in two areas of Cape Canaveral with a few seconds of interval. SpaceX has more than 150 rocket recoveries. Until the end of the year, a dozen more launches are planned.

SpaceX’s urgency is now focused on completing the Starlink constellation as soon as possible. Not in vain is one of the financial pillars that Elon Musk trusts. In addition to new satellites, it is necessary to replace those that break down due to random causes or as a result of solar storms. And they are not few. At the moment, more than fifty have been taken out of service.

One of the two rockets from the Falcon Heavy launched on November 1 on the return landing. John Raoux (AP)

You will also see a renewed interest in lunar missions. At the moment, a small satellite is on its way there to test the peculiar orbit that the Gateway station will use, an intermediate step for future manned expeditions. Now, NASA has launched its first unmanned Artemis mission, marking the debut of the controversial SLS superrocket.

Other countries will also launch unmanned probes towards our satellite. Russia will try it with Luna 25, a lander equipped with a drill that allows it to analyze deep samples. Their target is the Boguslawsky crater, located in the south polar region. It is a geologically interesting area, although previous analysis from orbit does not assign it a high probability of containing ice. It was supposed to take off this month, but it’s been delayed.

Another lunar probe is on the way, the South Korean Danuri, the first attempt by this country to explore our satellite. It was injected into a novel ballistic trajectory that will take it far beyond the Moon to fall back down and achieve orbit with almost no fuel expenditure. On board it carries instruments and cameras with which to photograph the terrain in detail (less than 5 meter resolution) and, incidentally, join the search for mineral resources: water ice, the coveted Helium-3, uranium and aluminum. Your arrival date: around Christmas.

Japan will also try to deposit a vehicle on the surface, the tiny Omotenashi capsule that will be the lightest object ever to land on the moon: three quarters of a kilo (on Earth). He is a passenger on the Artemis I mission with the idea of ​​stopping it by means of a small retrorocket that will stop it completely at a height of about a hundred meters and then continue in free fall to the ground. An airbag should cushion the impact, which, in any case, will not be soft.

Some private companies have established agreements with NASA to take their vehicles to the Moon. This is the case of the Peregrine, Astrobotic or Intuitive Machines Nova-C probes. They are two moon landing vehicles designed to accommodate instruments supplied by other customers. Both will take off at the end of the year. At the moment bound for mid-lunar latitudes, but the ultimate goal, scheduled for next year, is the dark craters of the South Pole, with their vast ice reserves.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.