With a height of 142 centimeters and a weight of 38 kilos, artemis It’s the first robot of its kind to be developed by mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and it’s ready to jump onto a football field.

Thanks to cutting-edge technology, Artemis, an acronym for Advanced Robotic Technology for Enhanced Mobility and Improved Stability, he can keep his balance when kicked or pushed, resist objects thrown at him, and is able to run, but what the difference is his ability to kick a ball.

“If your robot can’t even play a football game, how are you going to be able to use it for more important things, like saving human lives?” asked Dennis Hong, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and director of the Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory ( Romela) from UCLA, who developed Artemis.

Other apps

The technologies used for soccer-playing robots are also used in other applications, such as firefighting and disaster relief, Hong explained.

Although artemis will not be at the next FIFA World Cup, Hong’s team will present all their football skills at the RoboCup in Bordeaux, France, in July.

The robot’s main innovation is that engineers custom-designed its actuators – devices that generate movement from energy – to behave like biological muscles. They are springy and force controlled, rather than the rigid and position controlled of most robots.

actuators artemis They are also unique in that they are electrically powered, rather than controlled by a hydraulic system. This means they are quieter and more efficient, as well as cleaner, as hydraulic systems often leak fluid.

Romela student Justin Quan says his personal goal is to design robots that improve people’s lives.

“Seeing how these robots help take robotic technology to the next level is very gratifying, because one thinks: the dream is getting closer,” he concluded.