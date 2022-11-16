Artemis, NASA rocket launched: first step for return to the Moon

The Artemis 1 rocket was launched, the first of the NASA program that aims to bring man back to the Moon. According to the US space agency, it is the most powerful rocket in history, composed of the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion capsule. Today’s launch comes after several postponements due to technical problems and bad weather. For this first mission, three mannequins and a soft toy are traveling inside the rocket: the aim will be to experiment with new systems and materials for long-lasting space travel, also in view of future missions to Mars.

The journey from the Earth to the Moon and back to Earth will take about 25 days, until the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean scheduled for 11 December. The rocket will arrive 450,000 kilometers from the Earth, the furthest distance ever traveled by a vehicle built for the transport of human beings, exceeding the far side of the Moon by 64,000 kilometers.

The mission will serve to prepare for the future launch of Artemis 2 and 3, which will instead travel with a crew. With Artemis 3, for the first time since 1972, astronauts will return to walk on the lunar surface: the mission, scheduled for 2025, will bring a woman to the surface of the terrestrial satellite for the first time. Then another Artemis mission will see the first black person land on the moon. NASA intends to build a base on the moon as a starting point for preparing manned missions to Mars in the next decade. The European Space Agency (ESA) also took part in the construction of the rocket, which created the European Service Module, which must supply electricity, propulsion, thermal control, air and water to the Orion capsule. The solar panels were built in Italy, where much of the technology aboard the capsule was built. Also on board the vehicle is ArgoMoon, a nanosatellite created by the Italian company Argotec with the coordination of the Italian Space Agency. The nanosatellite, the only medium selected by NASA among the proposed European ones, will take pictures of the mission and test new communication systems.