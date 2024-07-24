The transport sector is seeing a radical transformation with the advent of the Artemis EF-24 electric ferry, designed to connect Belfast and Bangor in just 25 minutes along the coast of Northern Ireland. This innovative vessel not only makes maritime travel easier but is also a sustainable solution for the environment.

L’Artemis EF-24 is capable of “flying” on the surface of the water thanks to a technology advanced technology that significantly reduces friction with the waves. This ferry reaches a maximum speed of 69 km/h, an impressive result for a half which can carry up to 150 passengers. Reducing friction with the waves allows not just one navigation faster and smoother but also with significantly lower energy consumption than traditional diesel ferries.

One of the most innovative aspects of theArtemis EF-24 is its reduced environmental impact. The manufacturers claim that fuel consumption is reduced by up to 85% compared to conventional vessels. In addition, the ferry is equipped with a system for preventing collisions with marine fauna, thus protecting the marine ecosystem in the navigation areas.

A global impact

Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies and Olympic sailing champion, highlights the global potential of this technology. Percy proposes theArtemis EF-24 as an ideal solution for coastal cities from San Francisco to Veniceand from Istanbul to Dubai to Singapore. The ability of this ferry to operate efficiently and with low environmental impact makes it a perfect choice advantageous for many seaside cities.

A sustainable future for maritime transport with Artemis EF-24

With the aim of launching an experimental route in 2024, Artemis Technologies has signed a partnership with Condor Ferries. This project not only demonstrates innovation in the transport industry but also marks an important step towards a more sustainable and responsible future. The possibility of significantly reducing emissions in transport maritime It is a prospect that can radically change our coastal cities and global environmental impact.

With the growing pressure for more sustainable transport solutions, the ferry Artemis EF-24 represents a stone significant milestone. Its capacity to combine speed, capacity and sustainability environmental places this medium as a model for the future maritime businesses. This evolution could not only improve the way we travel but also how we protect our seas.

Have you ever wondered how convenient and sustainable it can be to travel on an electric ferry like the Artemis EF-24?