Of: Momir Takac, Patrick Freiwah

Nasa moon mission “Artemis 1” is running: The “Space Launch System” rocket starts at the Cape Canaveral spaceport. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | John Raoux

The moon mission Artemis 1 has not been under a good star so far. On Wednesday, the Nasa rocket finally launched into space. Information and background information in the news ticker.

Malfunction also shortly before rocket launch: Countdown had to be interrupted.

Artemis 1 mission launched today: Nasa rocket is on its way to the moon.

The Artemis 1 moon mission has had to be postponed several times due to various problems.

This News ticker for rocket launch Artemis 1 from the Cape Canaveral spaceport is continuously updated.

Update from November 16, 08:19: The launch of the SLS rocket to the moon also had to be interrupted shortly before liftoff. After problems refueling with liquid hydrogen, Nasa stopped the countdown ten minutes before the start.

Apparently there had been a leak from an intake valve that had to be repaired. At 1:35 a.m. local time (7:35 a.m. CET), the mechanics gave the go-ahead after problems with a radar had also been fixed. The countdown started again three minutes later.

Artemis 1 mission launched today: NASA rocket with unmanned capsule on its way to the moon

Update from November 16, 07:51: The mission of the US space agency “Artemis 1” has begun. The rocket with the unmanned capsule “Orion” took off 1:48 a.m. local time (7:48 a.m. CET) from the US spaceport in Cape Canaveral for the test flight. Nasa showed the start live in a stream.

Moon mission Artemis 1 started: Nasa rocket starts today

Update from November 16, 07:28: Now it should finally work. Several attempts had previously failed to launch the Artemis 1 unmanned lunar mission. Today, Wednesday (November 16), the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket is finally due to leave the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida and take an Orion capsule into space.

The US space agency Nasa defined a two-hour time window for the start, which begins at 1:04 a.m. local time (7:04 a.m. CET).

Artemis 1: Next rocket launch Wednesday, November 16th

First report from November 15, 2022 – Cape Canaveral – The Artemis 1 space project, which is important for the USA, encountered problems again, as a result of which the rocket launch had to be postponed again. Because of another approaching storm, Nasa has again canceled the planned test launch for its crisis-ridden moon mission, this time only by two days.

Instead of November 14, the date was moved to November 16. The rocket system for the unmanned test flight to the moon remains on the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in the US state of Florida and will not be rolled back into the hangar. Storm Nicole also hit Florida late last week, wreaking havoc in parts of the United States.

The time window for the rocket launch begins shortly after 7 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday and is estimated to last two hours. NASA, among others, is broadcasting the space event live in a video stream:

Artemis space program: US astronauts want to return to the moon

The mission has not been under a good star so far: After delays and exploding costs in development and construction, the first test launch had to be postponed several times – among other things due to technical problems and at the end of September due to hurricane “Ian”.

With the Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, US astronauts are supposed to land on the moon again in the coming years, for the first time a woman and a non-white person. (PF/dpa)