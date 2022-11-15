Home page World

The Artemis 1 is waiting for its launch in Cape Canaveral – so far the moon mission of the USA is not under a good star. © IMAGO/JOEL KOWSKY

The moon mission Artemis 1 is not under a good star. The rocket is scheduled to be launched into space on Wednesday. Information and background information in the news ticker.

The Artemis 1 moon mission has had to be postponed several times due to various problems.

Now the SLS rocket and the Orion space capsule are to be Wednesday 16 November rise into space.

Cape Canaveral – The Artemis 1 space project, which is important for the USA, encountered problems again, as a result of which the rocket launch had to be postponed again. Because of another approaching storm, the US space agency Nasa has again canceled the planned test launch for its crisis-ridden moon mission, this time only by two days.

Artemis 1: Next rocket launch Wednesday, September 16th

Instead of November 14, the date was moved to November 16. The rocket system for the unmanned test flight to the moon remains on the launch pad at the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in the US state of Florida and will not be rolled back into the hangar. Storm Nicole also hit Florida late last week, wreaking havoc in parts of the United States.

The time window for the rocket launch begins shortly after 7 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday and is estimated to last two hours. NASA, among others, is broadcasting the space event live in a video stream:

Artemis space program: US astronauts want to return to the moon

The mission has not been under a good star so far: After delays and exploding costs in development and construction, the first test launch had to be postponed several times – among other things due to technical problems and at the end of September due to hurricane “Ian”.

With the Artemis program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, US astronauts are supposed to land on the moon again in the coming years, for the first time a woman and a non-white person. (PF/dpa)