“Selfie” from space: NASA tweeted this picture from the “Artemis” mission. © Twitter/NASA

It has arrived at the moon: The “Orion” capsule of NASA’s “Artemis 1” mission. The agency tweeted a selfie from space. The goal of the missions is the closest man to the moon.

Washington/Munich – A NASA space capsule orbits the moon: About a week after launch, the “Orion” capsule of NASA’s moon mission “Artemis 1” came very close to its goal for the first time. On the way to its orbit around the moon, the “Orion” capsule flew past the earth’s satellite at a distance of around 130 kilometers on Monday. This was announced by the US space agency NASA. This time there is no one on board: the unmanned capsule is said to be on the road for around three weeks before it is expected to return to earth.

After months of postponements, the “Artemis 1” mission set off for a first test launch early last week. The “Orion” capsule was launched from the Cape Canaveral cosmodrome in the US state of Florida with the “Space Launch System” rocket. NASA tweeted a “selfie” just before the capsule reached the moon.

Soon for the first time a woman or a non-white person on the moon?

The mission has not been under a good star so far: after delays and exploding costs in development and construction, the start of the test had to be postponed several times.

Soon the missions will no longer be unmanned. With the “Artemis” program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, US astronauts are supposed to land on the moon again in the coming years, for the first time a woman and a non-white person. Twelve white men have walked the moon so far. (cg with dpa)

