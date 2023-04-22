Artem Uss’ assets will be managed by the State Property Agency

The Mef, with a decree signed today by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, decreed the freezing of the assets of Artem Alexandrovich Uss considered the proposal of the Minister’s Financial Security Committee. The text of the provision specifies that the Russian businessman who has escaped from house arrest falls under the legal category of “natural person who engages in conduct that threatens international peace and security”.

Among the assets in Italy of the Russian entrepreneur which the MEF has ordered to be frozen are the “40.1% of the share capital” of Luxury Sardiniaa company with registered office in Loiri Porto San Paolo, in the province of Sassari, held in turn by a Cypriot company located in Nicosia”.

The text of the provision also includes a villa in Basiglio, in the province of Milan and funds for just over 160 thousand euros at a Banco di Sardegna branch in Olbia. The MEF decree delegates the notification of the decree and its execution to the Guardia di Finanza. The State Property Agency, on the other hand, will take over the management of economic resources.

