Another mystery is added to those that have already emerged on the escape and escape of Artem Uss. That of the electronic bracelet tied to the forty-year-old’s ankle from the beginning of December to March 22 when he escaped house arrest from the villa in Borgo Vione di Basiglio. In the almost four months of house arrest, the device’s alarm sounded about thirty times.

From the investigations ordered by the Milan prosecutor’s office, which investigates for evasion, it would have been false alarms for malfunctions related to connection problems with the circuit installed along the perimeter of the house. So no attempt to escape or tampering. A clarification that would have been provided to the investigators by the technicians of Fastweb, the company appointed by the Viminale to manage the electronic surveillance system of people subjected to measures restricting their freedom. In all cases, a patrol of the Carabinieri di Basiglio has always been sent to the residential complex inside the Parco Agricolo Sud, in charge of controlling the Russian businessman accused by the Americans of criminal association aimed at smuggling, money laundering and fraud banking. A reconstruction so far that seemed to have clarified the ministry on the bracelet.

On the evening of April 18, however, Fastweb intervened with a note in which it gave a different version: «There is no malfunctioning either of the electronic bracelet assigned to Uss or of other devices in use – is the clarification of the telephone operator -. The alarms emitted by the bracelet would indicate, on the contrary, the full functionality of the device in signaling to the police the removal of the bracelet from the home or possible tampering attempts”.

And again: «Fastweb also underlines that its technicians have not currently provided any information to the investigators regarding the functioning of the bracelet». The device used by Uss – from what has been learned – would not be equipped with a GPS detector. An element that has not currently led to the discovery of the bracelet with which Uss escaped.