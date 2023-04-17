No delay in the seizure of the two mobile phones of Artem Uss, the Russian businessman who escaped from house arrest on March 22, the day after the yes to extradition to the United States. It is what emerges in attorney in Milan where number one Marcello Viola is called upon to provide the general prosecutor – led by Francesca Nanni – with explanations on a case that is creating more than a few controversies on the political and judicial front.

The chief prosecutor’s report, which could be delivered as early as tomorrow, contains the details of the investigation into the escape, which prosecutor Giovanni Tarzia is dealing with, but also and above all the details provided by the deputy De Pasquale on the chronology of what happened after the rogatory letter with which the US Department of Justice asked to proceed, among other things, with the seizure of telephones and credit cards. In an affair in which dates play an important role, we learn that the American letter rogatory could bear the date of mid-December (an element on which checks are underway), what is certain is that the request arrives on the table of the Milan prosecutor’s office Friday 17th February only.

A request that the magistrates began working on the following week by asking the Court of Appeal for useful documents on the extradition and with checks to ensure that the seizure had not already been carried out. A process that takes several days and which leads to the physical execution of the seizure on March 13, in times that are considered “in line” with other cases.