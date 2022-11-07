Russian football player Artem Dzyuba left the Turkish club Adana Demirspor. The relevant information was confirmed by the Turkish Football Federation on Sunday, November 6.

The Russian striker, according to the publication, terminated the contract with the club by mutual agreement on November 3rd.

The reason for leaving was the delay in wages. It is noted that Dzyuba has not yet received a salary for September and October, the newspaper writes. “Sport-Express”.

Earlier, in August, Dziuba, who at that time held the position of a striker in the Turkish club, was recognized as the worst player in the match against Umraniyespor in the fourth round of the national championship. It was reported that the 34-year-old football player entered the field in the starting lineup, touched the ball 28 times, gave 21 passes, of which only 13 were accurate.

Dziuba scored his debut goal in the first match for the Adana Demirspor team on August 22 in the second half in the 66th minute of the meeting with Fenerbahce.

Dzyuba announced his departure from Zenit St. Petersburg, for which he had been playing since 2015, after the end of the Russian championship of the 2021/22 season. As part of Zenit, the footballer won two Cups and four Russian Super Cups, won the national championship and became the top scorer in the history of the Russian Premier League.

On August 18, Dzyuba signed a contract with Adana Demirspor under the 1 + 1 scheme.