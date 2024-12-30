Artechea global provider of electrical energy measurement and monitoring solutions, has held its Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting electronically. On the agenda, the appointments of two new additions to the Council of Administration: Cristina Fabre Chicano, with the category of independent, and Iñaki Arechabaleta Torrontegui, with the Sunday category.

Cristina Fabre Chicano has a degree in Law and Business Administration and Management by the Carlos III University of Madrid. He also has a master’s degree in Accounting and Auditing from the University of Alcalá and has participated in the Program inhouse IESE leadership development program. She is certified as a statutory auditor by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ROAC), holds the international compliance officer certificate (CICO) and the IC-A certificate in Good Corporate Governance.

He has developed his career mainly in the energy sectorfirst as a financial auditor at Deloitte and then at Moeve (formerly Cepsa), where in recent years she has held the position of corporate director of Internal Audit, Compliance and Risks, and currently of Financial Director and Control of the Trading Business.

Likewise, during recent years, he has been a member of the Board of the Institute of Compliance Officers (IOC) and the Compliance Board of Women in a Legal World. She has different recognitions (Compliance Officer of the year 2024, Top 50 most influential women in the energy sector 2022), she is a regular speaker at conferences, has different publications and is a professor of master’s degrees linked to sustainability and compliance.

For his part, Iñaki Arechabaleta has a degree in Economic and Business Sciences by the Commercial University of Deusto. After a first professional stage in the field of auditing and consulting at KPMG, which began In 1983, he made the leap to the media sector. In 1990 he joined Edivasa, the publishing company of El Mundo in the Basque Country, as managing director, and later held the position of general director.

In 1994 he became general director of the newspaper El Correo, the leading newspaper in Vizcaya, and in 2002 he was appointed deputy general director of Grupo Correo. In 2004, he became general director of Printed Media, until 2011 when the board of directors placed him in charge of the business as number two at Vocento, where he has also been part of the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors. During 2024 he has been the CEO of the Vocento Group.

During the Meeting, and as a result of both appointments, it was also approved setting the number of directors of the Board of Directors at eleven.