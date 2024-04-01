The result of the day was given Chivas at the BBVA Stadium, where they once again defeated the Rayados de Monterrey and they extended a powerful undefeated streak of matches against the Monterrey team; However, a large part of that victory was due to an expulsion in the first half of Gerardo Arteaga.
The left back had an exchange of words with the referee Adonai Escobedo after an unmarked foul against him, so after an insult, the central defender showed him the red card and left Striped with one player less the entire second half.
As stated in his arbitration document Adonai Escobedothe reason why he expelled Arteaga It was because of an insult towards him, when he said “no moms, bastard“, after an uncalled foul against him.
Immediately came the first reaction from the Mexican full-back, who on his Twitter account denied the referee and assured that he never called him “bastard.”
“I never said it about CABRON. There are 2 fouls that make me not mad. One play before he apologized to me because he said he didn't see the foul,” Arteaga wrote on social networks.
After this “hot” response, and after receiving the disapproval from Fernando Ortiz At a press conference, Arteaga made a post on his Instagram account where he apologized to the fans, team and coaching staff for the expulsion.
“First of all, I want to apologize to my teammates, coaching staff and fans. I assume 100% my responsibility and I will not try to excuse myself with anything. I promise that it will not happen again and I will continue working,” he expressed in his personal account, no without first expressing a “Stamina Striped“.
