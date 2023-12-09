The art workshops at the Ras Al Khaimah Police Punitive and Correctional Institution have contributed to providing a source of income for the inmates that helps them meet their personal needs, as many of them are handicraft enthusiasts in the fields of carpentry and tailoring. Handicrafts pave the way for their entry into the labor market after the end of their sentences, thanks to the experience they gained within the organization’s workshops.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Abdullah Al-Haimer, said that the technical workshop in carpentry for inmates, and in sewing for female inmates, plays a pivotal role in rehabilitating them, in a way that will benefit them financially and occupy part of their free time in practicing and learning a craft that will benefit them. After completing their sentence and returning to society.

He added – in an interview with Al Ain Al Sahra magazine issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police – that the inmates practice their work in carpentry and produce crafts such as chairs, tables, boxes and wooden piggy banks, five days a week, from eight in the morning until 12 noon, in an environment in which occupational health and safety requirements are met.

He pointed out that an amount of 10 dirhams would be paid to each inmate for each working day, which would be deposited in his private account. There is also a tendency for the institution to expand the workshop’s activity in the future.

He pointed out that the inmates’ art workshop produces handicrafts, including shawls, handbags, women’s purses, and others.

The Acting Head of the Correction and Rehabilitation Department in the Department of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major Abdul Rahman Saeed Al Har, stated that training male and female inmates on professional jobs and handicrafts was an impetus for establishing the technical workshop for carpentry and sewing within the corridors of the institution.

He added that the presence of a number of inmates who have experience in the field of carpentry opened the way for them to train other inmates in this craft.