Starting next Tuesday until March 9, Matadero Madrid will host a varied and large program of activities within the Art Weekwith open doors, exhibitions, cinema, round tables, conferences and performances.

On the 25th, 26 … and February 27 will give conferences Guillermo Rodríguez (Culture Action Europe), Annette Maechtel, NGBK (Neue Gesellschaft Für Bildende Kunst) and Hajnalka Somogyi (off-good Budapest), with round tables that will address issues such as self-organization of projects in urban contexts and rural, art financing without profit of profit or collaborations between independent spaces and institutions, among others.

The program Intermediate From Matadero Madrid, next to the platform of independent spaces of contemporary creation, he has organized the second edition of the Vivaces meeting. Through round tables and conferences, this call addresses, from different perspectives, reflections to understand what it means to be an independent space. At the same time, it encourages the exchange of knowledge and ways of doing, with the participation of more than 25 national and international guests.

From Tuesday 4 to Sunday, March 9, Cineteca Madrid program contemporary video artists, which will include pieces by Sally Gutiérrez ( Virginia García del Pino (‘The Jury’); Susana de Sousa Dias (‘Fordlandia Malaise’); and Núria Güell (‘of whores. An essay on masculinity’), among others. In several of the sessions there will be presentations by the Hamaca collective.

In addition, the cycle will be screened throughout the month of March ‘The imaginary museum’which will explore the multiple links between cinema and the museum. In this context, the public can approach tapes such as National Gallery, by Frederick Wiseman, or the premiere of ‘The Muse Revolution’, by Juno Álvarez, Yaiza de Lamo and Mar Nantas, a film that reflects on the role of the woman In art history.

On Thursday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open doors The residents of Visual Arts Aldo Urbano, Amaya Hernández, Álvaro Chior, Christian Lagata, Clara Sánchez Sala, Fermín Jiménez Landa, Julia Huete and Pablo Capitán del Río; The beneficiaries of music calls, people who lie; the beneficiary of the art and education call, Sara Martín Terceño; The study under the hat, and the research residents of Medialab Matadero Ana Esteve Reig, the Xenovisual Studies (XVS) and Maia Gattás Vargas collective.

The artist Fernando Sánchez Castillo will guide the public, on Friday, March 7, at 5:00 p.m., for different spaces of Matadero Madrid remembering the use of the building in its 100 years of history. It will be an exercise of memory and ahead, a tour of the past, present and future of the lives of the building and its inhabitants. Free invitations can be collected from an hour before the activity at the slaughterhouse information point.

In addition, from March 6 to 9 the International Fair of New Contemporary Art UVNT Art Fair He returns to Plaza Matadero again, where he will give visibility to more than 40 galleries from all corners of the world: from Paris to Taipéi passing through Palma de Mallorca and with Madrid as a central axis. More than 125 artists will present their work at the Fair, with ceramics as the main protagonist. In this new edition, UVNT Art Fair also presents a new section called LATAM Foc Fauné.